Committal for contempt where family proceedings had been recorded (Her Majesty’s Attorney General v Dowie)

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Committal for contempt where family proceedings had been recorded (Her Majesty’s Attorney General v Dowie)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Family analysis: In this case, an application was made by the Attorney General (the claimant) for the committal of the defendant to prison for contempt arising out of an alleged interference with the administration of justice. The defendant was accused of uploading and posting videos containing information about, and also partial recordings of, private law Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) proceedings, which had concluded in September 2017. In his judgment, Mr Justice MacDonald set out the content of each of the videos uploaded on to YouTube by the defendant (paras [16]–[18]), which included partial recordings of the cross-examination of witnesses, including the mother, an expert, the Cafcass reporter and of the judge. The defendant conceded he had made the recordings and he had been made the subject of an injunction by the court below including prohibiting him from publishing any information about the proceedings, and having done so to remove the same, however he declined to do so. The defendant had been convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment at the Crown Court on an eight-count indictment as to breaches of a restraining order and further serial breaches of a non-molestation injunction order, which was to appeal and the Attorney General’s committal application was considered subsequent to the criminal proceedings (para [21]). Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, examines the approach of the court to committal for contempt in family proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

