Commission's new roadmap to improve work-life balance in working families (News, 11 August 2015)

The EU Commission has published a roadmap setting out policy options to address the challenges of work-life balance faced by working families. This represents a new start after the Commission confirmed in July 2015 that it would withdraw the 2008 draft Maternity Leave Directive after the co-legislators failed to reach an agreement.
