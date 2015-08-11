Sign-in Help
Commission's new roadmap to improve work-life balance in working families (News, 11 August 2015)

Published on: 11 August 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Background to the new roadmap
  • Policy options to meet objectives
  • Timeframe

Article summary

The EU Commission has published a roadmap setting out policy options to address the challenges of work-life balance faced by working families. This represents a new start after the Commission confirmed in July 2015 that it would withdraw the 2008 draft Maternity Leave Directive after the co-legislators failed to reach an agreement.

