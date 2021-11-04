LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commission reaffirms EU commitment to carbon border levy plan as IMF, WTO call for global carbon price

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: MLex
The EU is committed to introducing a carbon border levy for polluting goods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today at the UN climate talks in Glasgow. Leaders of the IMF and WTO had earlier called instead for a minimum global carbon price, saying that border measures could be disruptive to trade and could draw accusations of protectionism.

