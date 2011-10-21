Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Financial services regulation for corporate lawyers / UK and EU equity capital markets regulation (general)

Legal News

Commission proposes new rules for more transparent and regulated financial markets

Commission proposes new rules for more transparent and regulated financial markets
Published on: 21 October 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commission proposes new rules for more transparent and regulated financial markets
  • MIFID
  • MAD
  • Further information

Article summary

The European Commission has tabled proposals for a directive and a regulation to revise MIFID, with the intention of making financial markets more efficient and transparent. At the same time, the European Commission has also proposed a new regulation on market abuse and a revised directive to ensure effective sanctions for insider dealing and market manipulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More