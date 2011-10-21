Commission proposes new rules for more transparent and regulated financial markets

The European Commission has tabled proposals for a directive and a regulation to revise MIFID, with the intention of making financial markets more efficient and transparent. At the same time, the European Commission has also proposed a new regulation on market abuse and a revised directive to ensure effective sanctions for insider dealing and market manipulation.
