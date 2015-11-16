Sign-in Help
Commission launches consultation with social partners on work-life balance (News, 16 November 2015)

Published on: 16 November 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
The EU Commission has started a first stage consultation with EU social partner organisations on how to improve work-life balance and reduce obstacles to the participation of women in the labour market. The consultation follows on from the Commission’s publication of a roadmap in August 2015 which set out policy options to address the challenges of work-life balance faced by working families. UPDATE: On 18 November 2015 the EU Commission launched its related public consultation on work-life balance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

