- Commercial weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—8 September 2021
- BEUC joins 44 organisations in Tracking-Free Ads Coalition
- Consumer protection
- Scottish Parliament publishes consultation on consumer duty for public bodies
- Contracts
- Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher)
- Sex Pistols dispute over the exploitation of their songs (Jones v Lydon)
- Data protection
- Comment—WhatsApp’s appeal of Irish GDPR fine will throw up novel questions over EDPB’s role
- ICO fines DialADeal Scotland Ltd for making 500,000 nuisance calls
- ICO to present idea to G7 DPAs on combatting cookie consent pop-ups
- International
- Moving food to the EU or Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 September 2021
- Public procurement
- Updated PPN on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the decision in Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher concerning failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest, news that the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) joins 44 organisations in the Tracking-Free Ads Coalition, analysis of the decision in Jones v Lydon concerning a band dispute, and news that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has published updated guidance for authorised traders moving food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
