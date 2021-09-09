Commercial weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the decision in Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher concerning failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest, news that the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) joins 44 organisations in the Tracking-Free Ads Coalition, analysis of the decision in Jones v Lydon concerning a band dispute, and news that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has published updated guidance for authorised traders moving food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. or to read the full analysis.