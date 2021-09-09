LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—8 September 2021
  • BEUC joins 44 organisations in Tracking-Free Ads Coalition
  • Consumer protection
  • Scottish Parliament publishes consultation on consumer duty for public bodies
  • Contracts
  • Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher)
  • Sex Pistols dispute over the exploitation of their songs (Jones v Lydon)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the decision in Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher concerning failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest, news that the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) joins 44 organisations in the Tracking-Free Ads Coalition, analysis of the decision in Jones v Lydon concerning a band dispute, and news that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has published updated guidance for authorised traders moving food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More