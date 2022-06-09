LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—8 June 2022
  • Consumer protection
  • CPC and Commission ask WhatsApp to clarify its privacy policies and terms of service
  • Contracts
  • Non-compete clause in SPA was unenforceable (Ivy Technology Ltd v Martin)
  • Gray v Smith and another
  • DD Classics Ltd v Chen [2022] EWHC 1357 (Comm)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Commercial Court judgement in Ivy Technology Ltd v Martin which held that a non-compete clause in a sale and purchase agreement was unenforceable, analysis of the High Court judgment in Montres Breguet v Samsung considering Article 14 of the E-Commerce Directive and news of the Commercial Court judgment in DD Classics Ltd v Chen ruling that time was not of the essence of a contract for sale of a car. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

