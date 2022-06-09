Commercial weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Commercial Court judgement in Ivy Technology Ltd v Martin which held that a non-compete clause in a sale and purchase agreement was unenforceable, analysis of the High Court judgment in Montres Breguet v Samsung considering Article 14 of the E-Commerce Directive and news of the Commercial Court judgment in DD Classics Ltd v Chen ruling that time was not of the essence of a contract for sale of a car.