Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—8 December 2021
  • Ofcom designates ASA as co-regulator for VSP-controlled advertising
  • ICC updates guidance on environmental claims within advertising and marketing
  • Agency
  • No formation of a trust in a cryptoasset repurchase agreement (Wang v Darby)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CMA announces successful engagement with PCR test provider
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Wang v Darby which held that there was no express, constructive or Quistclose trust of cryptoassets in the circumstances, analysis of the decision in Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board concerning a challenge to the defendant health board's procurement of early intervention mental health services brought by an unsuccessful tenderer, and news of the Court of Appeal judgment in ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance which held that underwriters had been liable under marine cargo and storage insurance policy to indemnify the claimant bank for its loss of profits.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

