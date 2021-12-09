- Commercial weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—8 December 2021
- Ofcom designates ASA as co-regulator for VSP-controlled advertising
- ICC updates guidance on environmental claims within advertising and marketing
- Agency
- No formation of a trust in a cryptoasset repurchase agreement (Wang v Darby)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CMA announces successful engagement with PCR test provider
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Law Society publishes responses to survey on video-witnessing of wills
- Contracts
- ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc
- Data protection
- Commission Data Act consultation shows public appetite for data sharing
- E-commerce
- CMA extends period of its information analysis in Apple App Store investigation
- Public procurement
- Procurement challenge with no real prospect of success struck out (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
- Cabinet Office concludes on plans to 'transform' public procurement
- Government public procurement guide for SMEs published
- Sale and supply of goods
- FSA launches consultation on precautionary allergen information and labels
- EU Safety Gate flagged 1,800 dangerous goods in 2021
- Supplier management
- Committee to hold further evidence session in plastic waste inquiry
- Defra launches consultation on due diligence provisions in Environment Act 2021
- International
- DIT encourages SMEs to export their goods across the world
- Beyond Brexit—Cabinet Office announces expression of interest on Ecosystem of Trust concept
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 December 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Wang v Darby which held that there was no express, constructive or Quistclose trust of cryptoassets in the circumstances, analysis of the decision in Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board concerning a challenge to the defendant health board’s procurement of early intervention mental health services brought by an unsuccessful tenderer, and news of the Court of Appeal judgment in ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance which held that underwriters had been liable under marine cargo and storage insurance policy to indemnify the claimant bank for its loss of profits.
