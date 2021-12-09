Commercial weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Wang v Darby which held that there was no express, constructive or Quistclose trust of cryptoassets in the circumstances, analysis of the decision in Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board concerning a challenge to the defendant health board’s procurement of early intervention mental health services brought by an unsuccessful tenderer, and news of the Court of Appeal judgment in ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance which held that underwriters had been liable under marine cargo and storage insurance policy to indemnify the claimant bank for its loss of profits. or to read the full analysis.