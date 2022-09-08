LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Commercial weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—7 September 2022
  • CMA opens consultation on ITV’s proposal to alter advertising airtime
  • ICO fines Halford Ltd £30,000 for sending unwanted marketing emails
  • Contracts
  • Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)
  • RPI reform consultation updated following judicial review decision
  • Data protection
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the case Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding regarding consultancy appointments and relational contacts, an insight into the Procurement Bill, particularly in regards to contract performance and exclusion and debarment, and commentary on algorithmic management in the workplace. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

