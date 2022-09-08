- Commercial weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—7 September 2022
- CMA opens consultation on ITV’s proposal to alter advertising airtime
- ICO fines Halford Ltd £30,000 for sending unwanted marketing emails
- Contracts
- Consultancy appointment was not a relational contract (Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding)
- RPI reform consultation updated following judicial review decision
- Data protection
- UK automotive industry to see criminal proceedings over unlawful vehicle data access
- UK data protection legislation delayed amid leadership change
- ICO issues draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies
- Briefing on Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–23 published
- ICO highlights successes of Children's Code
- E-commerce
- Class status confirmed for £920m Google app store claim
- Online Safety Bill unlikely to thwart financial fraud
- CMA publishes terms of reference for DRCF
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—5 September 2022
- Public procurement
- The Procurement Bill—contract performance
- The Procurement Bill—exclusion and debarment
- Welsh Government publishes update on Procurement Bill
- Government publishes updates to Consultancy Playbook
- LGA publishes National Procurement Strategy 2022
- Supplier management
- Comment—Greenwashing will stay in realm of private litigation unless UK financial regulators get more powers
- Supply of goods
- Defra introduces new restrictions on bringing pork into GB
- Defra opens consultation on UK mandatory water efficiency labelling
- OPSS publishes 2022–25 product regulation strategy
- Supply of services
- Algorithmic management in the workplace
- EHRC publishes guidance on discrimination by artificial intelligence
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the case Perrucci v Orlean Invest Holding regarding consultancy appointments and relational contacts, an insight into the Procurement Bill, particularly in regards to contract performance and exclusion and debarment, and commentary on algorithmic management in the workplace.
