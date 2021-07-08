- Commercial weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- Contracts
- Last shot doctrine holds firm while pinion seals do not (Dana UK Axle Ltd v Freudenberg FST GmbH)
- Formation of contract—when is an agreement ‘subject to contract’ (Jamp v Unichem)
- Restrictive covenant in commercial agreement for marketing and sales services held enforceable (Credico Marketing Ltd v Lambert)
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Intellectual property
- Triumph for pharma company Servier in £200m damages claim before the Supreme Court (Secretary of State for Health and another (Appellants) v Servier Laboratories Ltd and others (Respondents)
- AI and IP—implications for digital health from possible reforms to UK IP law
- E-commerce
- European Parliament approves rules tackling rising child sexual abuse online
- Government announces its plan for digital regulation
- Data protection
- British Airways settles lawsuit over UK personal data breach
- ICO launches new resources to help young people protect their online privacy
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—7 July 2021
- Competition
- Consultation launched on penalty setting in Competition Act 1998 cases
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BoE’s Bailey says UK economy should bounce back from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—5 July 2021
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Dana UK Axle Ltd v Freudenberg FST GmbH concerning a battle of the forms, analysis of the judgment in Jamp v Unichem concerning when an agreement is subject to contract, analysis of the judgment in Credico Marketing Ltd v Lambert concerning the enforceability of restrictive covenants in commercial agreements and news that the European Commission has withheld its consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention.
