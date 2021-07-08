menu-search
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Last shot doctrine holds firm while pinion seals do not (Dana UK Axle Ltd v Freudenberg FST GmbH)
  • Formation of contract—when is an agreement ‘subject to contract’ (Jamp v Unichem)
  • Restrictive covenant in commercial agreement for marketing and sales services held enforceable (Credico Marketing Ltd v Lambert)
  • European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
  • Intellectual property
  • Triumph for pharma company Servier in £200m damages claim before the Supreme Court (Secretary of State for Health and another (Appellants) v Servier Laboratories Ltd and others (Respondents)
  • AI and IP—implications for digital health from possible reforms to UK IP law
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Dana UK Axle Ltd v Freudenberg FST GmbH concerning a battle of the forms, analysis of the judgment in Jamp v Unichem concerning when an agreement is subject to contract, analysis of the judgment in Credico Marketing Ltd v Lambert concerning the enforceability of restrictive covenants in commercial agreements and news that the European Commission has withheld its consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

