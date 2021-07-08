Commercial weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Dana UK Axle Ltd v Freudenberg FST GmbH concerning a battle of the forms, analysis of the judgment in Jamp v Unichem concerning when an agreement is subject to contract, analysis of the judgment in Credico Marketing Ltd v Lambert concerning the enforceability of restrictive covenants in commercial agreements and news that the European Commission has withheld its consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention.