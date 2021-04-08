Commercial weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd which provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law, analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in TuneIn v Warner Music where the court considered significant issues of copyright law and refused to depart from a large body of EU case law, analysis of the Technology and Construction Court judgment in Balfour Beatty v Van Elle concerning the incorporation of terms into a contract, and a look at the launch of the new Digital Markets Unit. or to read the full analysis.