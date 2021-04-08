Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—8 April 2021
Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—8 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • Trading with the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
  • Post-Brexit guidance from HMRC—weekly round-up 6 April 2021
  • Intellectual property
  • Copyright and hyperlinking—Court of Appeal declines to depart from EU retained law (TuneIn v Warner Music)
  • Contracts
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd which provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law, analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in TuneIn v Warner Music where the court considered significant issues of copyright law and refused to depart from a large body of EU case law, analysis of the Technology and Construction Court judgment in Balfour Beatty v Van Elle concerning the incorporation of terms into a contract, and a look at the launch of the new Digital Markets Unit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More