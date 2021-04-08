- Commercial weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Trading with the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Post-Brexit guidance from HMRC—weekly round-up 6 April 2021
- Intellectual property
- Copyright and hyperlinking—Court of Appeal declines to depart from EU retained law (TuneIn v Warner Music)
- Contracts
- Terms and conditions attached to a quotation superseded by letter of intent/sub-contract (Balfour Beatty v Van Elle)
- Call for evidence on smart contracts extended to April 2021
- E-commerce
- DCMS and CMA announce launch of new Digital Markets Unit
- ICANN org publishes response on the proposed DSA regulation
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—7 April 2021
- European Commission requests feedback to tackle dissemination of disinformation
- IAB Europe announces OBA Framework has officially been withdrawn
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WTO—trade forecast predicts strong economic rebound post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Data protection
- Lexis®PSL and MLex trial new interactive EU GDPR enforcement tracker
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd which provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law, analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in TuneIn v Warner Music where the court considered significant issues of copyright law and refused to depart from a large body of EU case law, analysis of the Technology and Construction Court judgment in Balfour Beatty v Van Elle concerning the incorporation of terms into a contract, and a look at the launch of the new Digital Markets Unit.
