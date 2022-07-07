Commercial weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of some of the proposed changes in the Procurement Bill on selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment in the procurement process, news of Amazon Prime changing its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules, the publication of an implementation roadmap by Ofcom for new online safety regulation under the Online Safety Bill, and news of the adoption of the EU Digital Services Act and EU Digital Markets Act by the European Parliament. or to read the full analysis.