Commercial weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—6 July 2022
  • Access Now urges TikTok to halt proposed changes to consent mechanisms
  • Agency and distribution
  • Commission opens feedback period on Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation
  • Consumer protection
  • Commission finds 55% of car rental brokers’ websites screened violate EU law
  • Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of some of the proposed changes in the Procurement Bill on selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment in the procurement process, news of Amazon Prime changing its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules, the publication of an implementation roadmap by Ofcom for new online safety regulation under the Online Safety Bill, and news of the adoption of the EU Digital Services Act and EU Digital Markets Act by the European Parliament. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

