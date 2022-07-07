- Commercial weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—6 July 2022
- Access Now urges TikTok to halt proposed changes to consent mechanisms
- Agency and distribution
- Commission opens feedback period on Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation
- Consumer protection
- Commission finds 55% of car rental brokers’ websites screened violate EU law
- Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules
More...
- The Court of Justice clarifies the assessment of unfair terms in consumer contracts in enforcement proceedings (Unicaja Banco; Ibercaja banco; Banco di Desio e della Brianza and Others; Leasing România)
- Data protection
- Consumer groups to bring action against Google for steering users towards increased surveillance
- E-commerce
- Home Office announces amendments to Online Safety Bill 2022
- Ofcom publishes implementation roadmap to new online safety regulation under OSB
- European Parliament adopts Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—4 July 2022
- Vice-President Šefčovič calls for cooperation over Northern Ireland Protocol
- Public procurement
- The Procurement Bill—selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment
- Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on procurement transparency
- Sale and supply of goods
- The ‘Blue Guide’ on the implementation of EU product rules 2022 published in Official Journal
- OPSS publishes guidance on enforcement policy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of some of the proposed changes in the Procurement Bill on selection, exclusion, conflict of interests and debarment in the procurement process, news of Amazon Prime changing its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules, the publication of an implementation roadmap by Ofcom for new online safety regulation under the Online Safety Bill, and news of the adoption of the EU Digital Services Act and EU Digital Markets Act by the European Parliament.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.