Commercial weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan considering fiduciary duties, a decision from the Court of Appeal on loss of profits and wasted expenditure in Soteria Insurance Ltd (formerly CIS General Insurance Ltd) v IBM, analysis of the withdrawal of western brands from Russia from a franchising perspective, new rules on advertising gambling from the ASA and CAP, and the latest ASA rulings. or to read the full analysis.