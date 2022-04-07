LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Commercial weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—6 April 2022
  • ASA and CAP publish new rules on gambling and lottery advertisements
  • PSA Code 15 comes into effect on 5 April 2022
  • ICO fines H&L Business Consulting Ltd £80,000 for unsolicited marketing texts
  • Agency and distribution
  • US$4.5bn claim against bitcoin software developers dismissed by High Court (Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan)
  • CMA seeks views on draft guidance to accompany VABEO
    More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan considering fiduciary duties, a decision from the Court of Appeal on loss of profits and wasted expenditure in Soteria Insurance Ltd (formerly CIS General Insurance Ltd) v IBM, analysis of the withdrawal of western brands from Russia from a franchising perspective, new rules on advertising gambling from the ASA and CAP, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

