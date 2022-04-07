- Commercial weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—6 April 2022
- ASA and CAP publish new rules on gambling and lottery advertisements
- PSA Code 15 comes into effect on 5 April 2022
- ICO fines H&L Business Consulting Ltd £80,000 for unsolicited marketing texts
- Agency and distribution
- US$4.5bn claim against bitcoin software developers dismissed by High Court (Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan)
- CMA seeks views on draft guidance to accompany VABEO
- Consumer protection
- CMA publishes papers on online choice architecture
- Contracts
- Loss of profit and wasted expenditure (Soteria Insurance Ltd (formerly CIS General Insurance Ltd) v IBM)
- E-commerce
- Commission provides update on Disinformation Code of Practice revisions
- International
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 20th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—4 April 2022
- Public procurement
- Transforming Public Procurement—What’s the future of public procurement policy in the UK?
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 2—What’s the future of public procurement routes in the UK?
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 4—What’s the future for management of publicly procured contracts?
- Supply of services
- EHRC publishes guidance for separate and single-sex service providers
- Ukraine conflict
- Withdrawal of Western brands from Russia—a franchising perspective
- Russia to allow imports without brand owner permission
- Ukraine conflict—European Commission releases press statement on fifth round of Russian sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Government publishes notice of import prohibitions
- Ukraine conflict—Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan considering fiduciary duties, a decision from the Court of Appeal on loss of profits and wasted expenditure in Soteria Insurance Ltd (formerly CIS General Insurance Ltd) v IBM, analysis of the withdrawal of western brands from Russia from a franchising perspective, new rules on advertising gambling from the ASA and CAP, and the latest ASA rulings.
