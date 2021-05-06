Sign-in Help
Commercial weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • E-commerce
  • EU deal allowing Google, Facebook to scan for child-abuse content unlocks talks on ePrivacy rules
  • European Parliament adopts rules to expedite removal of online terrorist content
  • G7 tech leaders agree to shared proposals on online safety
  • Law Commission announces consultation on electronic trade documents
  • Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets
  •  CMA and ICO publish DRCF response to DCMS on future digital regulatory landscape
  • Contract
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Burnett or Grant (Respondent) v International Insurance Company of Hanover Ltd (Appellant) on public liability insurance for deliberate acts, wilful neglect or default, the ASA’s Annual Report 2020 on protecting young and vulnerable people and the Law Commission’s consultation on allowing legal recognition of electronic trade documents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

