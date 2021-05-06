- Commercial weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- E-commerce
- EU deal allowing Google, Facebook to scan for child-abuse content unlocks talks on ePrivacy rules
- European Parliament adopts rules to expedite removal of online terrorist content
- G7 tech leaders agree to shared proposals on online safety
- Law Commission announces consultation on electronic trade documents
- Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets
- CMA and ICO publish DRCF response to DCMS on future digital regulatory landscape
- Contract
- Public liability insurance for deliberate acts, wilful neglect or default (Burnett or Grant (Respondent) v International Insurance Company of Hanover Ltd (Appellant))
- Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA publishes Annual Report 2020 on protecting young and vulnerable people
- ASA rulings—5 May 2021
- International
- Beyond Brexit—Prime Minister pledges to invest £1 billion in trade with India
- Beyond Brexit—security and trade partnership discussed between UK and Japan before G7 meeting
- Trade Act 2021
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—3 May 2021
- Data protection
- EU-US Privacy Shield data transfer problem caused by Schrems II won’t be solved ‘overnight’, EU negotiator warns
- Intellectual property
- EUIPO publishes report on IPR infringement on social media
- Consumer protection
- CMA threatens Teletext with court action over failure to issue refunds amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
- Customs Tariff (Establishment) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements and Tariff Quotas) (EU Exit) (Amendment No 2) Regulations 2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Burnett or Grant (Respondent) v International Insurance Company of Hanover Ltd (Appellant) on public liability insurance for deliberate acts, wilful neglect or default, the ASA’s Annual Report 2020 on protecting young and vulnerable people and the Law Commission’s consultation on allowing legal recognition of electronic trade documents.
