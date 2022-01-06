LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—5 January 2022
  • ASA rulings—22 December 2021
  • Consumer protection
  • CMA action to protect ground rent for leaseholders
  • ECJ clarifies scope of Directive 93/13/EEC regarding loan contract repayable in a foreign currency
  • BEUC announces several key consumer legislative initiatives to be considered in next six months
  • Khalifeh v Blom Bank Sal [2021] EWHC 3399 (QB)
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of future misuse of private information claims following the Supreme Court judgment in Lloyd v Google, the CMA’s announcement that Taylor Wimpey has voluntarily committed to the removal of leasehold contract terms which cause ground rents to double in price every ten years and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

