- Commercial weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurers defend £845m lockdown claim (Stonegate v MS Amlin and others)
- Hiscox introduces pandemic exclusions to business interruption policies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—reports published on measures to combat misinformation
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—4 August 2021
- ICO issues guidance on direct marketing in the public sector
- CMA provides update on investigation into Google
- ASA publishes findings for project examining online advert distribution
- Contracts
- Management need to act rationally when allocating partnership profits (Tribe v Elborne Mitchell LLP)
- Consumer protection
- Supreme Court allows appeal finding Kuoni liable for breach of contract and the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992 (X v Kuoni Travel Ltd)
- Data protection
- High Court narrows the scope of data breach claims—welcome news for corporates (Warren v DSG Retail Ltd)
- ICO fines company £170,000 over illegal marketing calls
- E-commerce
- DCMS publishes updated digital identify trust framework
- Reporting rules for digital platforms—consultation
- ICO announces approval of first qualified trust provider under UK eIDAS regulations
- Confidential information
- Court of Appeal orders publication of High Court judgments relating to an arbitration (Manchester City Football Club v The Football Association Premier League)
- Intellectual property
- Member States urged to share how copyright rules are implemented in national law
- Public procurement
- Disclosure in coronavirus (COVID-19) procurement challenges (Good Law Project Ltd and Everydoctor Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- International
- International bus or coach services and tours, driving in the EU and carrying out international road haulage—post-Brexit transition guidance from DVSA
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—2 August 2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: new guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office on direct marketing in the public sector, the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of X v Kuoni Travel Ltd concerning liability for breach of contract and the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992, the updated digital identify trust framework published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and analysis of the High Court judgment in Warren v DSG Retail Ltd on the scope of data breach claims.
