Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurers defend £845m lockdown claim (Stonegate v MS Amlin and others)
  • Hiscox introduces pandemic exclusions to business interruption policies
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—reports published on measures to combat misinformation
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—4 August 2021
  • ICO issues guidance on direct marketing in the public sector
  • CMA provides update on investigation into Google
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: new guidance from the Information Commissioner’s Office on direct marketing in the public sector, the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of X v Kuoni Travel Ltd concerning liability for breach of contract and the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992, the updated digital identify trust framework published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and analysis of the High Court judgment in Warren v DSG Retail Ltd on the scope of data breach claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

