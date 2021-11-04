- Commercial weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Greggs seeks £100m for business interruption losses (Greggs v Zurich)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—3 November 2021
- Confidential information
- No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
- Contracts
- UK Supreme Court refuses enforcement of an arbitration award against a non-party (Kabab-Ji v Kout Food Group)
- Insurance site appeals £18m fine over best price clauses (BGL v CMA)
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 8
- Data protection
- Comment—Facebook’s metaverse aspirations tied to privacy, antitrust regulation
- ICO and OAIC conclude investigation into Clearview AI Inc.
- E-commerce
- Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum appoints Gill Whitehead as CEO
- CMA lecture highlights co-operation with Ofcom, ICO and FCA
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—1 November 2021
- Public procurement
- Judicial Review—costs of a third party disclosure application (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health & Social Care; Good Law Project Ltd v Bell)
- Public procurement—applications to lift the automatic suspension and for an expedited trial of a preliminary issue (Vodafone Ltd v FCDO)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the judgement in Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP concerning misuse of confidential information, analysis of the Supreme Court judgement in Kaab-Ji-SAL v Kout Food Group concerning the governing law of an arbitration agreement, proceedings issued by Greggs for business interruption losses during coronavirus (COVID-19), and the latest ASA rulings.
