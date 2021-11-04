LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Greggs seeks £100m for business interruption losses (Greggs v Zurich)
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—3 November 2021
  • Confidential information
  • No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
  • Contracts
  • UK Supreme Court refuses enforcement of an arbitration award against a non-party (Kabab-Ji v Kout Food Group)
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the judgement in Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP concerning misuse of confidential information, analysis of the Supreme Court judgement in Kaab-Ji-SAL v Kout Food Group concerning the governing law of an arbitration agreement, proceedings issued by Greggs for business interruption losses during coronavirus (COVID-19), and the latest ASA rulings.

