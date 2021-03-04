Sign-in Help
Commercial weekly highlights—4 March 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Spring Budget 2021—key Commercial announcements
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA publishes six-month review of Scam Ad Alert system
  • ASA rulings—3 March 2021
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—organic produce now covered by Movement Assistance Scheme
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the key announcements from the Spring Budget 2021, the ASA review of Scam Ad Alert system, the launch of the European Commission’s consultation on digital labour platform safety, analysis of the court’s judgment in Rockliffe Hall v Travelers Insurance on Covid-19 and business interruption insurance, a look at the future of e-signatures, analysis of the court’s judgment in Quantum Advisory v Quantum Actuarial LLP on covenants in restraint of trade and the latest on Brexit and its impact on international trade. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

