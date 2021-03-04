- Commercial weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021—key Commercial announcements
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA publishes six-month review of Scam Ad Alert system
- ASA rulings—3 March 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—organic produce now covered by Movement Assistance Scheme
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- Field Force Support Programme—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Taxes and tariffs for EU Businesses—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Trading with the EU—post-Brexit transition promotional material from Cabinet Office
- Contracts
- Contracts—covenants in restraint of trade—Nordenfelt doctrine (Quantum Advisory v Quantum Actuarial LLP)
- Future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions
- High Court considers wasted costs and damages arising from the termination of an agreement for IT system (CIS General Insurance v IBM UK)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- COVID-19 and business interruption insurance—cover for ‘Plague’ (Rockliffe Hall v Travelers Insurance)
- FCA publishes final guidance for proving the presence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in BI claims
- Data protection
- ICO calls on business to ensure they are ready for new Children’s Code
- UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
- E-commerce
- European Commission launches consultation on digital labour platform safety
- European Commission launches process to select next Registry for .eu TLD
- How do you provide ranking transparency under the Platform-to-business (P2B) Regulation?
- International trade
- Beyond Brexit—Trade and Agriculture Commission publishes final advisory report
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Mexico Free Trade Agreement presented to parliament
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement
- Importing from and exporting to the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- IP essentials
- International EU protected designs—post-Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- Sale and supply of goods and services
- DHSC publishes consultation outcome on calorie labelling for food and drink
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the key announcements from the Spring Budget 2021, the ASA review of Scam Ad Alert system, the launch of the European Commission’s consultation on digital labour platform safety, analysis of the court’s judgment in Rockliffe Hall v Travelers Insurance on Covid-19 and business interruption insurance, a look at the future of e-signatures, analysis of the court’s judgment in Quantum Advisory v Quantum Actuarial LLP on covenants in restraint of trade and the latest on Brexit and its impact on international trade.
