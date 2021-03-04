Commercial weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the key announcements from the Spring Budget 2021, the ASA review of Scam Ad Alert system, the launch of the European Commission’s consultation on digital labour platform safety, analysis of the court’s judgment in Rockliffe Hall v Travelers Insurance on Covid-19 and business interruption insurance, a look at the future of e-signatures, analysis of the court’s judgment in Quantum Advisory v Quantum Actuarial LLP on covenants in restraint of trade and the latest on Brexit and its impact on international trade. or to read the full analysis.