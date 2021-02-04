- Commercial weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
- EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits
- Brexit Bulletin—UK calls for rapid action to resolve pressing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—EFRA launches urgent inquiry into border delays for meat and fish exports
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WTO—DDG Alan Wolff calls on WTO ministers to address coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WTO—update on the future of trade and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Contracts
- Checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
- Admiralty Court rules on port dues claims (P&O Princess Cruises International v ‘Columbus’ and ‘Vasco da Gama’)
- FCA launches business interruption policy checker
- International trade
- Government launches consultation on UK’s duty suspension application process
- Declaring goods using CHIEF (NI)—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Returning goods to the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Beyond Brexit—UK applies to join Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—3 February 2021
- Global authorities find 40% of online green claims could be misleading consumers
- E-commerce
- Government plans to regulate buy-now-pay-later products following FCA Woolard review
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an overview of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and an analysis of the cost and benefits of divergence, a checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform, research by the Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission on misleading environmental claims, and the latest ASA rulings.
