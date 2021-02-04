Sign-in Help
Commercial weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—4 February 2021
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
  • EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK calls for rapid action to resolve pressing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—EFRA launches urgent inquiry into border delays for meat and fish exports
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • WTO—DDG Alan Wolff calls on WTO ministers to address coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • WTO—update on the future of trade and coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an overview of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and an analysis of the cost and benefits of divergence, a checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform, research by the Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission on misleading environmental claims, and the latest ASA rulings.

