- Commercial weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA
- ASA rulings—30 March 2022
- ASA announces new pilot programme to improve online transparency
- PSA publishes Business Plan and Budget for 2022–2023
- Agency and distribution
- Quistclose trust and return of monies paid over (Prickly Bay v BAICO)
- Consumer protection
More...
- CMA publishes Annual Plan 2022–2023
- Contractual joint ventures
- The green collective—European Commission clarifies whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability
- Data protection
- New EU-US data transfer pact hinges on US pledges
- New UK data regulator ‘uncomfortable’ with data-reform plans
- EU and US agree in principle on new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework
- First speech from Information Commissioner John Edwards delivered
- E-commerce
- DRCF launches digital regulation research portal
- HM Land Registry publishes Practice Guide 82
- Franchising
- UK set to charter its own post-Brexit course on competition rules—what does this mean for franchising in the UK?
- The new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation—what does it mean for franchising in Europe?
- International
- EU Commission proposes rules for the exercise of Community’s rights in the EU and UK TCA implementation
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 March 2022
- Public procurement
- Reforming the exclusion rules in UK public procurement
- The main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts
- Sale and supply of goods
- Commission presents four proposals as part of Circular Economy Action Plan
- OPSS publishes new Code of Practice
- Ukraine conflict
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 March 2022
- Ukraine conflict—EU Parliament highlights implication of conflict for EU commodities
- Cabinet Office publishes PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts
- Ukraine conflict—WIPO outlines key time limit provisions for international applications
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the impact on franchising of the draft Vertical Agreement Block Exemption Order 2022 in the UK and the new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation in the EU, analysis of the main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts, news that the EU and US agree in principle on a new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework and the latest on the UK Russian sanctions regime.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.