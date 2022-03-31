Commercial weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the impact on franchising of the draft Vertical Agreement Block Exemption Order 2022 in the UK and the new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation in the EU, analysis of the main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts, news that the EU and US agree in principle on a new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework and the latest on the UK Russian sanctions regime. or to read the full analysis.