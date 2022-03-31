LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Commercial weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA
  • ASA rulings—30 March 2022
  • ASA announces new pilot programme to improve online transparency
  • PSA publishes Business Plan and Budget for 2022–2023
  • Agency and distribution
  • Quistclose trust and return of monies paid over (Prickly Bay v BAICO)
  • Consumer protection
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the impact on franchising of the draft Vertical Agreement Block Exemption Order 2022 in the UK and the new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation in the EU, analysis of the main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts, news that the EU and US agree in principle on a new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework and the latest on the UK Russian sanctions regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

