Commercial weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ISBA introduces influencer marketing code of conduct—September 2021
  • Google tells MPs online bill isn't place to tackle scam ads
  • ASA rulings—29 September 2021
  • Consumer groups call for binding EU rules for unhealthy food marketing
  • ASA publishes findings on regulation of environmental claims and advertising
  • Consumer protection
  • PAC publishes Protecting consumers from unsafe product report
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment on the status of DABUS as an inventor in Thaler v Comptroller, consideration of the new code of conduct for influencer marketing from the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers and news of an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority into a private provider of coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR tests. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

