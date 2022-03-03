LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Commercial
  • Crypto asset donations to aid Ukraine reach US$30.8m
  • Cyber-attacks and force majeure
  • EU bans the import of goods from Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts of Ukraine
  • EU regulations force Meta (formerly Facebook) to ban Russia Today and Sputnik
  • Shipping companies suspend non-essential cargo bookings to Russia
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—2 March 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the Ukraine crisis implications for Commercial practitioners, analysis of the High Court decision in Addax Energy SA v Petro Trade Inc considering the basis for a jurisdiction clause in an oral agreement and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage