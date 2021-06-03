- Commercial weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Contracts
- Oil trading dispute—restitutionary and contractual claims (BP Oil International v Vega Petroleum and Dover Investments)
- E-commerce
- DCMS announces cyber security sectoral analysis survey
- ICO to develop guidance on Children’s Code to aid digital design community
- EUIPO publishes study to describe methods employed by cybersquatters
- EDPB publishes recommendations on credit card data retention
- Committee calls for further consideration of draft Online Safety Bill
- Intellectual property
- Scottish Court of Session grants injunction, in copyright case on communication to the public (Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie)
- IP waiver talks hinge on use of big pharma’s trade secrets
- Data protection
- EDPS launches two investigations in light of Schrems II judgment
- Consumer protection
- Beyond Brexit—CTSI insists UK-Australia FTA must not risk consumer standards
- Teletext agrees to issue refunds worth £7m for failures during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Sale and supply of goods
- Placing manufactured goods on the market in Great Britain—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Supply of services
- Consultation outcome published on making care settings safer amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU-UK TCA reservations—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Public procurement
- Public Procurement—requirement for home state qualifications was impermissible (Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus)
- Council of the European Union adopts negotiating mandate on International Procurement Instrument
- Institute for Government recommends how to achieve ‘flexible’ State aid system
- Advertising marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—2 June 2021
- CAP and BCAP consult on proposed new rules on harm and protected characteristics
- Outcome of consultation Birmingham Commonwealth Games Act 2020 published
- International
- Beyond Brexit—DIT welcomes CPTPP nations’ invitation to start accession process
- Beyond Brexit—Trade Remedies Authority launched
- WTO—update on Goods Trade Barometer after ‘steep’ coronavirus (COVID-19) shock
- Beyond Brexit—Truss to call on G7 to promote WTO reform
- Beyond Brexit—Committee calls for information on TAC and Australia agreement
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—24 May 2021
- Brexit
- Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Transitional Arrangements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the judgment of the Court of Session in Scotland in Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie relating to copyright infringement, consideration of the coexistence of restitutionary and contractual claims in BP Oil International v Vega Petroleum and Dover Investments and a look at the Institute for Government’s recommendation on how to achieve a ‘flexible’ State aid system.
