Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Oil trading dispute—restitutionary and contractual claims (BP Oil International v Vega Petroleum and Dover Investments)
  • E-commerce
  • DCMS announces cyber security sectoral analysis survey
  • ICO to develop guidance on Children’s Code to aid digital design community
  • EUIPO publishes study to describe methods employed by cybersquatters
  • EDPB publishes recommendations on credit card data retention
  • Committee calls for further consideration of draft Online Safety Bill
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the judgment of the Court of Session in Scotland in Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie relating to copyright infringement, consideration of the coexistence of restitutionary and contractual claims in BP Oil International v Vega Petroleum and Dover Investments and a look at the Institute for Government’s recommendation on how to achieve a ‘flexible’ State aid system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

