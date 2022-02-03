Commercial weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Pharmapac (UK) Ltd v HBS Healthcare Ltd considering if time was of the essence in the performance of a contract for the sale of facemasks, analysis of the High Court judgment in European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP which held that RDP was entitled to terminate the contract pursuant to its force majeure clause as a result of the postponement of matches and analysis of the High Court judgment in Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink allowing a claim for breach of confidence, breach of contract and unlawful means conspiracy. or to read the full analysis.