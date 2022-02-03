- Commercial weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—2 February 2022
- ICO fines Welsh home improvement firm £200,000 for unsolicited marketing calls
- Belgian DPA finds IAB Europe responsible for EU GDPR breaches
- Google Analytics under scrutiny by Norwegian Data Protection Authority
- Google replaces FLoC with new Privacy Sandbox proposal
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 16th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including EU Single Customs Window
More...
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes paper on Brexit’s benefits
- Brexit Bulletin—PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
- Confidential information
- Publicity order granted under the Trade Secrets Regulations (Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink)
- Consumer protection
- Airline liability under Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 (Azurair and Others, Airhelp, and Corendon Airlines)
- BEUC urges Commission to act on access to in-vehicle data, functions and resources
- DfT opens consultation on aviation consumer policy reform
- Contracts
- Commercial law; time of the essence; affirmation of contract following repudiatory breach (Pharmapac v HBS Healthcare)
- Contractual interpretation and force majeure arising from coronavirus (COVID-19) (European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP)
- Data protection
- New international data transfer agreement and EU SCC addendum laid before Parliament
- Commission sends letter to WhatsApp for its May 2021 changes to terms of service
- E-commerce
- Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
- Public procurement
- Government Green Paper response on public procurement—overall design
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement updated
- Sale and supply of goods
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MoJ updates guidance for enforcement agents in England
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Pharmapac (UK) Ltd v HBS Healthcare Ltd considering if time was of the essence in the performance of a contract for the sale of facemasks, analysis of the High Court judgment in European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP which held that RDP was entitled to terminate the contract pursuant to its force majeure clause as a result of the postponement of matches and analysis of the High Court judgment in Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink allowing a claim for breach of confidence, breach of contract and unlawful means conspiracy.
