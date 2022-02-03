LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—2 February 2022
  • ICO fines Welsh home improvement firm £200,000 for unsolicited marketing calls
  • Belgian DPA finds IAB Europe responsible for EU GDPR breaches
  • Google Analytics under scrutiny by Norwegian Data Protection Authority
  • Google replaces FLoC with new Privacy Sandbox proposal
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 16th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including EU Single Customs Window
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Pharmapac (UK) Ltd v HBS Healthcare Ltd considering if time was of the essence in the performance of a contract for the sale of facemasks, analysis of the High Court judgment in European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP which held that RDP was entitled to terminate the contract pursuant to its force majeure clause as a result of the postponement of matches and analysis of the High Court judgment in Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink allowing a claim for breach of confidence, breach of contract and unlawful means conspiracy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

