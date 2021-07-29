- Commercial weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA Rulings—28 July 2021
- IAB Europe publishes Guide to Contextual Advertising
- Restriction of promotion of HFSS products consultation outcome published
- Confidential information
- Anonymity for claimants refused as being unjustified and insufficiently evidenced (Various Claimants v Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority)
- Consumer protection
- Competition & Markets Authority loses consumer redress test case
- EU sends letter to Google asking for improved disclosure and compliance
- Contracts
- Claim struck out for lack of valid assignment of JCT Contract (Aviva v Shepherd Construction Ltd)
- MoJ publishes guide to civil mediation in England and Wales
- The Supreme Court revisits the restraint of trade doctrine and examines solicitors’ undertaking in Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers
- TCC grants AA 1996, s 9 stay applying the presumption in favour of ‘one stop adjudication’ in multi-contract scenario (Surrey County Council v Suez Recycling and Recovery Surrey)
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—courts to monitor BI cases
- Data protection
- CDEI publishes report on the role of data intermediaries
- International
- A look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—26 July 2021
- Public procurement
- Expert evidence in public procurement challenges (Bop-Me Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Supply of goods and services
- Infringement procedures opened against EU Member States for transposition failure
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest updates on coronavirus (COVID-19), analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Harcus Sinclair LLP v Your Lawyers Ltd on the restraint of trade doctrine, the publication of a civil mediation guide by the Ministry of Justice, the latest ASA rulings and the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC)’s response to the consultation on the restriction of the promotion of High Fat, Sugar and Salt (HFSS) products.
