menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—29 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA Rulings—28 July 2021
  • IAB Europe publishes Guide to Contextual Advertising
  • Restriction of promotion of HFSS products consultation outcome published
  • Confidential information
  • Anonymity for claimants refused as being unjustified and insufficiently evidenced (Various Claimants v Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority)
  • Consumer protection
  • Competition & Markets Authority loses consumer redress test case
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest updates on coronavirus (COVID-19), analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Harcus Sinclair LLP v Your Lawyers Ltd on the restraint of trade doctrine, the publication of a civil mediation guide by the Ministry of Justice, the latest ASA rulings and the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC)’s response to the consultation on the restriction of the promotion of High Fat, Sugar and Salt (HFSS) products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More