Commercial weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest updates on coronavirus (COVID-19), analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Harcus Sinclair LLP v Your Lawyers Ltd on the restraint of trade doctrine, the publication of a civil mediation guide by the Ministry of Justice, the latest ASA rulings and the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC)’s response to the consultation on the restriction of the promotion of High Fat, Sugar and Salt (HFSS) products. or to read the full analysis.