Commercial weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd which reiterates the high bar for implied contractual terms, analysis of the judgment in Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK which held that there was no justification for refusal to pay commercial rent despite coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-enforced closure, and news of the European Parliament’s approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. or to read the full analysis.