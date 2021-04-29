Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—29 April 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—29 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Court of Appeal reiterates high bar for implied contractual terms (Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd)
  • Commercial Court considers the construction and interpretation of jurisdiction clauses (Axis Corporate Capital v ABSA Group)
  • Partly written, partly oral contracts—parties not bound by non-existent terms (Stonard v Green Shoots)
  • When arbitration and exclusive jurisdiction clauses conflict—which wins? (Melford Capital Partners (Holdings) LLP v Digby)
  • Lord Sales discusses challenges and benefits of digitalisation in law
  • UKJT launches Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd which reiterates the high bar for implied contractual terms, analysis of the judgment in Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK which held that there was no justification for refusal to pay commercial rent despite coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-enforced closure, and news of the European Parliament’s approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More