- Commercial weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Contracts
- Court of Appeal reiterates high bar for implied contractual terms (Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd)
- Commercial Court considers the construction and interpretation of jurisdiction clauses (Axis Corporate Capital v ABSA Group)
- Partly written, partly oral contracts—parties not bound by non-existent terms (Stonard v Green Shoots)
- When arbitration and exclusive jurisdiction clauses conflict—which wins? (Melford Capital Partners (Holdings) LLP v Digby)
- Lord Sales discusses challenges and benefits of digitalisation in law
- UKJT launches Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- No justification for refusal to pay commercial rent despite coronavirus pandemic-enforced closure (Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK)
- EU taking AstraZeneca to court over coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- EU Think Tank praises non-regression provisions in TCA
- Public procurement
- Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK
- Consumer protection
- Law Commission seeks to modernise transfer of ownership rules in consumer contracts
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—28 April 2021
- EDPB publishes updated guidelines on the targeting of social media users
- E-commerce
- New EU-wide VAT e-commerce rules from July 2021
- International
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Australia reach consensus on elements of a free trade agreement
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Indonesia establish Joint Economic and Trade Committee
- Beyond Brexit—briefing examines the UK-Turkey free trade agreement
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—26 April 2021
- UK/EU divergence–have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd which reiterates the high bar for implied contractual terms, analysis of the judgment in Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK which held that there was no justification for refusal to pay commercial rent despite coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-enforced closure, and news of the European Parliament’s approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.