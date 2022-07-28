Commercial weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the proposed reforms to the UK Data Protection Regime, analysis of the judgment in Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration) on the validity of an assignment, analysis of the judgment in Buckingham Group v Peel on the enforcement of liquidated damages, news of the publication of a report by the European Scrutiny Committee (ESC) on the future of retained EU law, and the latest ASA rulings. or to read the full analysis.