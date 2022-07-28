- Commercial weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—27 July 2022
- Agency and distribution
- CMA opens consultation on replacing retained MVBER
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission launches four new infringement procedures against UK
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on future of retained EU law
- Consumer protection
- Online e-commerce platform Wish to comply with EU consumer rules
- CMA launches annual report and accounts and impact assessment for 2021–22
- CMA and CAA publish letter to airlines regarding cancellation practices
- Contracts
- Assignment of rights against a borrower void for want of authority (Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration))
- High Court enforces liquidated damages despite infelicitous drafting and partial possession of works (Buckingham Group v Peel)
- Data protection
- Reforms to UK Data Protection Regime published
- ICO updates guidance on BCRs for controllers and processors
- Joint statement on UK-US Data Access Agreement published
- International
- Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland publishes findings on Protocol’s impact
- Brexit bulletin—HMRC and HMT publish summary of responses to customs consultation
- Cabinet Office launches consultation on UK Single Trade Window
- Product liability
- OPSS announces changes to toys and cosmetics regulations
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU imposes further restrictive measures
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the proposed reforms to the UK Data Protection Regime, analysis of the judgment in Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration) on the validity of an assignment, analysis of the judgment in Buckingham Group v Peel on the enforcement of liquidated damages, news of the publication of a report by the European Scrutiny Committee (ESC) on the future of retained EU law, and the latest ASA rulings.
