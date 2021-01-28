- Commercial weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA test case—documentation for policyholders
- FCA business interruption test case—Dear CEO letter
- Brexit
- Brexit—product liability, package holiday personal injury claims and rail accidents in the EU
- How to claim preferential rates of duty—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- UK Transition campaign for NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
- Report goods exported to the EU using inward or outward processing: post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Tariff rate quotas—post-Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Confidential information
- Are confidential information protections still fit for purpose? (Travel Counsellors Ltd v Trailfinders Ltd)
- Advertising, marketing & sponsorship
- ASA rulings—27 January 2021
- Investigation by ICO into adtech industry resumes
- CAP announces updates to advertisement rules on alcohol
- Updated guidance published on age-restricted advertising
- Consumer protection
- BEUC submits complaint against Nintendo for premature obsolescence
- TISA urges industry to support OSIP initiative via open finance technologies
- Data protection
- Grindr faces fine by Norwegian privacy watchdog for failing to get valid user consent
- International
- Beyond Brexit—Scottish Government briefing examines international trade
- DIT publishes report on easier transatlantic trade with US for small businesses
- Supplier management
- Chemical Strategy for Sustainability heralds most significant changes to EU Chemicals Regulation in 15 years
- Supply of services
- Changes to the off-payroll working rules (IR35) for clients
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes:publications following the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance), the latest Brexit updates, and an analysis of the decision in Travel Counsellors Ltd v Trailfinders Ltd relating to the disclosure of confidential information.
