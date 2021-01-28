Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—28 January 2021
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FCA test case—documentation for policyholders
  • FCA business interruption test case—Dear CEO letter
  • Brexit
  • Brexit—product liability, package holiday personal injury claims and rail accidents in the EU
  • How to claim preferential rates of duty—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
  • UK Transition campaign for NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
  • Report goods exported to the EU using inward or outward processing: post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes:publications following the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance), the latest Brexit updates, and an analysis of the decision in Travel Counsellors Ltd v Trailfinders Ltd relating to the disclosure of confidential information. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More