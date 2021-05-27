menu-search
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Have I issued my claim in time? Let me count the days (Matthew v Sedman)
  • Contractual interpretation and commercial context in proof of debt appeal proceedings (BWT Aktiengesellschaft v Force India Formula One Team)
  • General terms conflicting or inconsistent with expressly agreed terms (Septo v Tintrade)
  • Court confirms that members of unincorporated charities may be fiduciaries (Jaffer v Jaffer)
  • Franchising
  • Franchise post-termination restrictions held unenforceable (Dwyer (UK Franchising) Ltd v Fredbar Ltd)
  • Supply of goods
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in Matthew v Sedman which ruled that if a cause of action accrues at midnight, the first day of the limitation period starts the next day, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Septo v Tintrade in relation to the incorporation of terms into a contract which were inconsistent with expressly agreed terms between the parties, details of the PIP Implant World Victims Association’s (PIPA) victory in the Paris Court of Appeal for compensation sought by 20,000 victims, analysis of the case of Dwyer (UK Franchising) Ltd v Fredbar Ltd and another concerning the enforceability of post-termination restrictions in a franchising agreement and the requirement for an implied duty of rationality when designating coronavirus (COVID-19) as a force majeure event. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

