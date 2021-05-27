- Commercial weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Contracts
- Have I issued my claim in time? Let me count the days (Matthew v Sedman)
- Contractual interpretation and commercial context in proof of debt appeal proceedings (BWT Aktiengesellschaft v Force India Formula One Team)
- General terms conflicting or inconsistent with expressly agreed terms (Septo v Tintrade)
- Court confirms that members of unincorporated charities may be fiduciaries (Jaffer v Jaffer)
- Franchising
- Franchise post-termination restrictions held unenforceable (Dwyer (UK Franchising) Ltd v Fredbar Ltd)
- Supply of goods
- PIPA celebrates victory for women across the world over PIP breast implant case
- NAO released new guidance on effective regulation
- OPSS publishes Risk Lexicon
- Single Use Carrier Bags Charges (England) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Keep rational and carry on—designating coronavirus (COVID-19) as force majeure (Dwyer v Fredbar)
- Consultation launched on Operation Brock legislation on Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CTSI publishes CEO response to article on scams amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Brewery settles £1.7m claim (Camerons Brewery v RSA)
- Advertising, marketing & sponsorship
- Ofcom launches consultation on regulation of video-sharing platforms
- ASA rulings—26 May 2021
- ASA responds to CMA consultation on guidance on misleading environmental claims
- CMA seeks views on draft guidance for business about green claims
- ICAS adopts Charter to strengthen advertising self-regulation globally
- Consumer protection
- CMA extends refund rights for McAfee customers
- International
- Beyond Brexit—DIT seeks views on trading arrangements with India
- Beyond Brexit—DIT seeks views on proposed US rebalancing measures
- Committee launches consultation on efficacy of Northern Ireland Protocol
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—24 May 2021
- Beyond Brexit—Scotland voices concerns about UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—DIT introduces new tariff suspension scheme to enhance competition
- Public procurement
- Procurement Policy Note provides guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
- Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities on outsourcing public services
- Supply of services
- Off-payroll working rules: how intermediaries calculate statutory payments
- Data protection
- EDPS praises EU GDPR on three-year anniversary but warns against complacency
- EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs
- European Parliament asks Commission to relook at draft UK adequacy decisions
- ICO shares case study on the application of the Children’s Code harms framework
- UK/EU divergence–have your say
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in Matthew v Sedman which ruled that if a cause of action accrues at midnight, the first day of the limitation period starts the next day, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Septo v Tintrade in relation to the incorporation of terms into a contract which were inconsistent with expressly agreed terms between the parties, details of the PIP Implant World Victims Association’s (PIPA) victory in the Paris Court of Appeal for compensation sought by 20,000 victims, analysis of the case of Dwyer (UK Franchising) Ltd v Fredbar Ltd and another concerning the enforceability of post-termination restrictions in a franchising agreement and the requirement for an implied duty of rationality when designating coronavirus (COVID-19) as a force majeure event.
