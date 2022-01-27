Commercial weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in NTN Corp v Stellantis NV upholding the CAT decision to strike out the defence of mitigation by off-setting, news of the High Court decision in Pharmapac (UK) Ltd v HBS Healthcare Ltd considering if time was of the essence in the agreement for the sale and delivery of facemasks constituting a breach of contract, a look at possible reforms of offences relevant to online safety, analysis of the government’s proposed reforms on auto-renewal consumer subscription terms and the latest ASA rulings. or to read the full analysis.