- Commercial weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—26 January 2022
- DCMS publishes report into data use by media sector
- EDPS calls for full ban on political ad microtargeting
- Market reacts to MEPs’ rules on targeted advertising in EU Digital Services Act
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU sees chance of ‘timely’ NI resolution with UK if goodwill holds
- Brexit Bulletin—Foreign Secretary outlines priorities for Northern Ireland Protocol
- Consumer protection
- UK auto-renewal consumer subscription terms come under scrutiny
- CMA secures undertakings for Xbox auto-renewal subscriptions
- Commission proposes digital rights and principles declaration for everyone in EU
- Commission sweep finds two thirds of sites cannot ensure review authenticity
- Commission publishes its findings on inquiry into consumer IoT
- Contracts
- European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP
- Pharmapac (UK) Ltd v HBS Healthcare Ltd
- Builder entered contract with homeowner in personal capacity (Lumley v Foster)
- Court of Appeal strikes out insufficiently detailed ‘mitigation by off-setting’ defence (NTN Corp v Stellantis NV)
- HMCTS publishes new Commercial Court forms
- E-commerce
- Online safety—where are we now and what new offences are being proposed?
- Commission urged not to allow dual pricing for online and offline stores
- DCMS Committee publishes report scrutinising draft Online Safety Bill
- ENSIA publishes reports on digital identification
- EU Commissioners present speeches on the DSA
- European Parliament votes on the draft EU Digital Services Act
- International
- UK-Australia trade deal’s benefits questioned by industry, NGOs
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—24 January 2022
- Public procurement
- Court rules on scope of expert evidence in supercomputer public procurement case (Atos vs BEIS and the Met Office)
- Supply of services
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights
- Sale and supply of goods
- Commission seeks feedback on suite of energy labelling and ecodesign regulations
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in NTN Corp v Stellantis NV upholding the CAT decision to strike out the defence of mitigation by off-setting, news of the High Court decision in Pharmapac (UK) Ltd v HBS Healthcare Ltd considering if time was of the essence in the agreement for the sale and delivery of facemasks constituting a breach of contract, a look at possible reforms of offences relevant to online safety, analysis of the government’s proposed reforms on auto-renewal consumer subscription terms and the latest ASA rulings.
