Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—26 January 2022
  • DCMS publishes report into data use by media sector
  • EDPS calls for full ban on political ad microtargeting
  • Market reacts to MEPs’ rules on targeted advertising in EU Digital Services Act
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU sees chance of ‘timely’ NI resolution with UK if goodwill holds
  • Brexit Bulletin—Foreign Secretary outlines priorities for Northern Ireland Protocol
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in NTN Corp v Stellantis NV upholding the CAT decision to strike out the defence of mitigation by off-setting, news of the High Court decision in Pharmapac (UK) Ltd v HBS Healthcare Ltd considering if time was of the essence in the agreement for the sale and delivery of facemasks constituting a breach of contract, a look at possible reforms of offences relevant to online safety, analysis of the government’s proposed reforms on auto-renewal consumer subscription terms and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

