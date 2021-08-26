- Commercial weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Contracts
- Contract interpretation of equity commitment letter (Lopesan Touristik v Apollo European Principal Finance Fund)
- Banking security documents signed by UK companies—some differences between English and Scots law
- Sale and supply of goods
- Product safety regulation—additional time to apply new marking
- MHCLG updates Construction Products Regulations guidance
- MDCG issues guidance on EU Regulations 2017/745 and 2017/746
- Consumer protection
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CMA writes to test providers on consumer law compliance
- Data protection
- ICO publishes blog on Children’s Code coming into force
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—23 August 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the decision in Lopesan Touristik v Apollo European Principal Finance Fund concerning the interpretation of the terms of an equity commitment letter, news of the extended deadline for businesses to apply to the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking, news of the CMA’s open letter to the providers of coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR tests, and a blog from the Information Commissioner’s Office on the new Children’s Code which is coming into force in September.
