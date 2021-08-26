Commercial weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the decision in Lopesan Touristik v Apollo European Principal Finance Fund concerning the interpretation of the terms of an equity commitment letter, news of the extended deadline for businesses to apply to the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking, news of the CMA’s open letter to the providers of coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR tests, and a blog from the Information Commissioner’s Office on the new Children’s Code which is coming into force in September. or to read the full analysis.