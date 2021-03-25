- Commercial weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA finds ‘unacceptable’ level of influencers correctly labelling ads on Instagram
- ASA rulings—24 March 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Services Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in services
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
- HMRC guidance: Import, Export and Customs for businesses—18 and 24 March 2021
- HRFNAO official certificates update—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Moving goods from GB to NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from Cabinet Office
- Starting and ending transit movements in Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Consumer protection
- CMA requires Countryside and Taylor Wimpey to remove ground rent term
- CMA sets out areas of focus in 2021/22 annual plan
- CMA takes Norton to court for refusing to provide information
- Contracts
- Duties of care in respect of design professionals (Multiplex v Bathgate)
- Interim Injunctions to enforce the alleged effect of implied terms (Rothery v Evans)
- Reasonableness, good faith and ‘the spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts (Westfields Homes Ltd v Keay Homes (Windrush))
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case—deduction of government grants
- Data protection
- Cookies & competition—flavour of the month?
- DCMS and ICO sign data adequacy memorandum
- E-commerce
- Council of the EU adopts regulation to prevent spread of terrorist content
- International
- Beyond Brexit—DIT introduces four new UK Trade and Investment Hubs
- Guidance on cross-border insolvency frameworks in EU Member States published
- International Trade Committee raises questions on staffing and Northern Ireland
- Republic of Iceland consents to UK joining Lugano Convention
- Public procurement
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement presented to Parliament
- Welsh Government publishes update on public procurement reform in Wales
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest ASA rulings, a look at the government’s response to the report on the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill, the introduction of four new UK Trade and Investment Hubs by the Department for International Trade, the Competition & Markets Authority’s (CMA) request that Countryside and Taylor Wimpey remove ground rent terms, and an analysis of the judgement in Westfields Homes Ltd v Keay Homes (Windrush) on reasonableness, good faith and ‘the spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts.
