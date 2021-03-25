Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA finds ‘unacceptable’ level of influencers correctly labelling ads on Instagram
  • ASA rulings—24 March 2021
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU Services Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in services ​​
  • Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
  • HMRC guidance: Import, Export and Customs for businesses—18 and 24 March 2021
  • HRFNAO official certificates update—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest ASA rulings, a look at the government’s response to the report on the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill, the introduction of four new UK Trade and Investment Hubs by the Department for International Trade, the Competition & Markets Authority’s (CMA) request that Countryside and Taylor Wimpey remove ground rent terms, and an analysis of the judgement in Westfields Homes Ltd v Keay Homes (Windrush) on reasonableness, good faith and ‘the spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

