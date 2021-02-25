Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines new customs rules for trade with EU
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Central Bank of Ireland warns insurers over BI claims
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—approx 2.3 million air passengers in UK denied flight refunds
  • Contracts
  • Guarantees—interpretation of contractual terms—commercial—evidence (Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the European Council’s New Consumer Agenda, commentary on UK data adequacy and potential legal challenges, the government’s decision to reject plans for legislation on representative action under the Data Protection Act 2018, analysis of the court’s judgment in Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien on the term of a personal guarantee for the debts of a company, analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the landmark Uber case, and the latest on Brexit and its impact on international trade. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More