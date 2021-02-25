- Commercial weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines new customs rules for trade with EU
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Central Bank of Ireland warns insurers over BI claims
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—approx 2.3 million air passengers in UK denied flight refunds
- Contracts
- Guarantees—interpretation of contractual terms—commercial—evidence (Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien)
- Consumer protection
- European Council adopts conclusions on a New Consumer Agenda
- BEUC responds to publication of European Commission’s trade policy review
- European Commission proposes to extend free roaming in EU to 2032
- Data protection
- Comment—do not count on UK data adequacy; legal challenges appear inevitable
- Government rejects plans for legislation on representative action under DPA 2018
- EDPS releases Opinion on EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
- Public procurement
- Loosening the ties that bind—new NHS procurement regime proposed
- Procurement Policy Note highlights key requirements for public procurements subject to the WTO GPA and EU-UK TCA
- Supply of services
- Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are workers under Employment Rights Act 1996
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—24 February 2021
- International trade
- Moving goods between GB and France—post-Brexit transition promotional material from Cabinet Office
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Albania Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement presented to Parliament
- CER publishes report on future of UK services trade
- Beyond Brexit—EU sets out plans for ‘open, sustainable and assertive’ trade policy
- Beyond Brexit—DIT issues update on the third round of negotiations for a UK-New Zealand FTA
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the European Council’s New Consumer Agenda, commentary on UK data adequacy and potential legal challenges, the government’s decision to reject plans for legislation on representative action under the Data Protection Act 2018, analysis of the court’s judgment in Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien on the term of a personal guarantee for the debts of a company, analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the landmark Uber case, and the latest on Brexit and its impact on international trade.
