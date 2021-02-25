Commercial weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the European Council’s New Consumer Agenda, commentary on UK data adequacy and potential legal challenges, the government’s decision to reject plans for legislation on representative action under the Data Protection Act 2018, analysis of the court’s judgment in Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien on the term of a personal guarantee for the debts of a company, analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the landmark Uber case, and the latest on Brexit and its impact on international trade. or to read the full analysis.