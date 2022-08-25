LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Commercial weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Advertsing, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—24 August 2022
  • FCA warns Buy Now Pay Later firms about misleading adverts
  • Brexit
  • UK internal market—Welsh Government updates on legal challenge to UKIMA 2020
  • Consumer protection
  • Nine companies owning former Taylor Wimpey freeholds to remove rent doubling clauses from leases
  • Contracts
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the judgment in Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd upholding the previous judgment that the defendant was liable for poor advice regarding investment, a summary of the key changes to the UK Binding Corporate Rules, guidance on changes to illegal content duties for journalism in the OSB and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

