Commercial weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the Spring Statement 2022, analysis of the decision in MUR v RTI considering whether reasonable endeavours require the acceptance of non-contractual currency, analysis of the decision in CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia) on when a cause of action for breach of contract arises, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in ‘Tiketa’ Uab v M Š,‘Baltic Music’ Všl on intermediary traders and their obligations under the EU Consumer Rights Directive, and an insight into the government’s Online Advertising Program consultation. or to read the full analysis.