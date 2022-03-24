- Commercial weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Spring Statement 2022
- Spring Statement 2022—Key Commercial announcements
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
- EU publishes list of documents bringing together EU measures taken in solidarity with Ukraine
- OFSI updates its financial sanctions general guidance
- Ukraine conflict—Commission publishes FAQ on Sanctions Regulation
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
More...
- Paid-for online adverts to come within scope of Online Safety Bill as government consults on Online Advertising Program
- ASA rulings—23 March 2022
- CMA appoints monitoring trustee in ‘Privacy Sandbox’ case
- MHRA publishes 2021 report on regulation of medicines advertising
- ASA issues enforcement notice to continue clampdown on misleading and irresponsible cryptocurrency ads
- ICCL sues Irish DPC for failure to stop data breaches by Google’s RTB system
- Agency and distribution
- The scope of the Quincecare duty applied to authorized push payment frauds (Philipp v Barclays Bank UK plc)
- Consumer protection
- Intermediary traders and their obligations under distance contracts (‘Tiketa’ Uab v M Š,‘Baltic Music’ Všl)
- Contracts
- Does ‘reasonable endeavours’ require the acceptance of non-contractual currency? (MUR v RTI)
- Limitation periods—when does a cause of action for breach of contract arise? (CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia))
- VAT treatment of UK termination and compensation payments
- Data protection
- ‘A lot of progress’ in EU-US talks on Privacy Shield successor, EU Commission official says
- Comment—UK international data transfer tool enters with a whimper
- E-commerce
- Comment—amended UK online safety law receives mixed reaction as it goes to lawmakers
- EDPB publishes guidelines on dark patterns in social media platform interfaces
- DCMS introduces Online Safety Bill to Parliament
- International
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes report on scrutiny of EU legislative proposals within the scope of NI Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—OIM publishes first report on UK internal market
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 March 2022
- Recommendations to allow electronic documents would revolutionise trade
- Sale and supply of goods
- BEUC finds that online marketplaces continue to sell dangerous products
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the Spring Statement 2022, analysis of the decision in MUR v RTI considering whether reasonable endeavours require the acceptance of non-contractual currency, analysis of the decision in CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia) on when a cause of action for breach of contract arises, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in ‘Tiketa’ Uab v M Š,‘Baltic Music’ Všl on intermediary traders and their obligations under the EU Consumer Rights Directive, and an insight into the government’s Online Advertising Program consultation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.