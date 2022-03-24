LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Statement 2022
  • Spring Statement 2022—Key Commercial announcements
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Ukraine conflict—Russia-exposed businesses should plan for sanctions litigation
  • EU publishes list of documents bringing together EU measures taken in solidarity with Ukraine
  • OFSI updates its financial sanctions general guidance
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission publishes FAQ on Sanctions Regulation
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
    More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the Spring Statement 2022, analysis of the decision in MUR v RTI considering whether reasonable endeavours require the acceptance of non-contractual currency, analysis of the decision in CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia) on when a cause of action for breach of contract arises, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in ‘Tiketa’ Uab v M Š,‘Baltic Music’ Všl on intermediary traders and their obligations under the EU Consumer Rights Directive, and an insight into the government’s Online Advertising Program consultation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

