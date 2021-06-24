menu-search
Commercial weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contract
  • Construction disputes, contract terms and repudiation of contracts (Cartwright Pond Ltd v Wild)
  • Effective cause terms and repudiation defences—effective courses? (EMFC v The Resort Group)
  • Reflective loss—abrogation of the rule in Prudential Assurance (Broadcasting Investment Group Ltd v Smith)
  • Scope of duty in professional negligence cases—Supreme Court rejects the ‘advice/information’ distinction (Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP)
  • The Court of Appeal has recently considered the meaning of the word ‘return’ in a commercial contract relating to film delivery (European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC)
  • Party entitled to withhold sums for related works (Shepherd Construction v Drax Power)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—AstraZeneca ordered to give 50 million vaccines to EU
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the court’s decision in Cartwright Pond Ltd v Wild on how the terms of a contract should be defined and how it can be terminated or repudiated, a reformulation by the Supreme Court of the principles to be considered when determining whether a loss falls within the scope of an adviser’s duty of care, and a ruling from the European Court of Justice which held that a newspaper containing health advice that turned out to be inaccurate did not constitute a defective product under the EU Product Liability Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

