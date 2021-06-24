Commercial weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the court’s decision in Cartwright Pond Ltd v Wild on how the terms of a contract should be defined and how it can be terminated or repudiated, a reformulation by the Supreme Court of the principles to be considered when determining whether a loss falls within the scope of an adviser’s duty of care, and a ruling from the European Court of Justice which held that a newspaper containing health advice that turned out to be inaccurate did not constitute a defective product under the EU Product Liability Directive. or to read the full analysis.