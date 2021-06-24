- Commercial weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Contract
- Construction disputes, contract terms and repudiation of contracts (Cartwright Pond Ltd v Wild)
- Effective cause terms and repudiation defences—effective courses? (EMFC v The Resort Group)
- Reflective loss—abrogation of the rule in Prudential Assurance (Broadcasting Investment Group Ltd v Smith)
- Scope of duty in professional negligence cases—Supreme Court rejects the ‘advice/information’ distinction (Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP)
- The Court of Appeal has recently considered the meaning of the word ‘return’ in a commercial contract relating to film delivery (European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC)
- Party entitled to withhold sums for related works (Shepherd Construction v Drax Power)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—AstraZeneca ordered to give 50 million vaccines to EU
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Data protection
- Comment—Big Tech to face more scrutiny from national data authorities after Court of Justice ruling
- EU-US data-transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says
- Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
- Intellectual property
- Communication to the public—liability of online platform operators for user illegal uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
- Council of EU adopts conclusions on IP policy in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- E-commerce
- Commission seeks views on Digital Decade vision
- New EU-wide VAT e-commerce rules from July 2021
- Public procurement
- Proportionality of decision to exclude tenderer from procurement procedure (Rad Service Srl Unipersonale v Del Debbio SpA)
- CDEI outlines work to increase public sector transparency in algorithm use
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons briefing examines how government contracts were awarded
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA launches non-compliance page naming social media influencers who break rules
- ASA rulings—23 June 2021
- Formal antitrust investigation opened into Google ad tech supply chain practices
- Sale and supply of goods
- Newspaper containing inaccurate health advice is not a defective product under EU Product Liability Directive (VI v KRONE)
- CTSI welcomes product safety report
- Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement in principle
- TIGRR report proposes reforms to inherited EU regulation to deliver economic benefits to producers and consumers
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 June 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the court’s decision in Cartwright Pond Ltd v Wild on how the terms of a contract should be defined and how it can be terminated or repudiated, a reformulation by the Supreme Court of the principles to be considered when determining whether a loss falls within the scope of an adviser’s duty of care, and a ruling from the European Court of Justice which held that a newspaper containing health advice that turned out to be inaccurate did not constitute a defective product under the EU Product Liability Directive.
