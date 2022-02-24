Commercial weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Mulsanne v Marshmallow considering misuse of confidential information, breach of contract and passing off, analysis of the decision in Struthers v Davies in which the court held that the claimants unlawfully attempted to terminate the contract, a new consultation from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy on new UK competition law, and the latest ASA rulings. or to read the full analysis.