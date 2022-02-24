LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—23 February 2022
  • ASA publishes guidance on advertising cryptoassets
  • Latvian websites ordered to change tracing-cookie policy by April 2022
  • Agency and distribution
  • BEIS opens consultation on new UK competition law
  • Confidential information
  • Breaking up is hard to do—breach of confidence and passing off in the ‘insuretech’ industry (Mulsanne v Marshmallow)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Mulsanne v Marshmallow considering misuse of confidential information, breach of contract and passing off, analysis of the decision in Struthers v Davies in which the court held that the claimants unlawfully attempted to terminate the contract, a new consultation from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy on new UK competition law, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general