- Commercial weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- IP completion day
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings examine preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
- Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks enter ‘very serious’ final hours
- Commercial vessels arriving at or leaving UK ports—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Customs Declaration Completion Requirements—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
- Designated standards—new and updated Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
More...
- Moving your goods to common or EU transit countries—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Report goods exported to the EU using inward or outward processing—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Trading and investing abroad—new Brexit transition digitial service from DIT
- Exporting controlled goods—updated Brexit transition guidance from Department for International Trade
- Cultural goods—new Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Bringing goods into Great Britain from outside the UK—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Product safety and metrology—updated Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- Reporting sales of goods from Northern Ireland—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Agency and distribution
- AG’s opinion—electronically supplied software constitutes ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)
- The Commercial Agents Regulations 1993 in a post-Brexit world
- Contracts
- Court enforces adjudicator’s decision where settlement agreement remained ‘subject to contract’ (Aqua v Benchmark Leisure)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID–19) has affected disabled people’s access to services
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—23 December 2020
- CAP and BCAP Code rules—new Brexit transition guidance from ASA
- Marketing standards—updated Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Review on gender stereotyping rules and guidance to be monitored
- Public procurement
- Brexit and public procurement—examining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (Revisited)
- Supplier management
- MPs warn about rise in food prices due to curbs on workers in food supply industry
- Data protection
- Facebook sets aside €300m for GDPR fines from Irish watchdog
- ICO publishes Code of Practice on responsible data sharing methods
- Insight—UK out of time to win EU data-adequacy decision this year
- Updated Keeling Schedules for the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR
- E-commerce
- ICANN provides initial guidance on Digital Services Act package
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
- Commercial Highlights 2020/2021
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes IP completion day updates, the latest Brexit transition guidance, analysis of the AG’s opinion in The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd as to whether electronically supplied software constitutes ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive and analysis of the judgment in Aqua v Benchmark Leisure concerning a ‘subject to contract’ settlement agreement.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.