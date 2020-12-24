Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • IP completion day
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings examine preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
  • Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks enter ‘very serious’ final hours
  • Commercial vessels arriving at or leaving UK ports—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
  • Customs Declaration Completion Requirements—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
  • Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
  • Designated standards—new and updated Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes IP completion day updates, the latest Brexit transition guidance, analysis of the AG’s opinion in The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd as to whether electronically supplied software constitutes ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive and analysis of the judgment in Aqua v Benchmark Leisure concerning a ‘subject to contract’ settlement agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

