- Commercial weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—BEIS and CMA publish guidance to support UK internal market functioning
- Brexit Bulletin—Government sets out post Brexit agenda
- Contracts
- Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
- Released unlawful means conspiracy claims struck out because of the terms of parties’ settlement agreement (Maranello Rosso Ltd v Lohomij BV and others)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—22 September 2021
- CMA publishes guidance on making environmental claims and the green claims code
- ASA and CAP launch guidance on advertising in-game purchases
- Data protection
- ICO publishes list of organisations eligible for UK BCRs
- ICO and G7 authorities emphasise importance of cooperation in data protection
- Consumer protection
- CMA publishes press release on possible legal action against teletext holidays
- Powers of national courts to invalidate unfair contract terms (JZ v OTP Jelzálogbank Zrt OTP Bank Nyrt OTP Faktoring Követeléskezelő Zrt)
- Eighty countries agree on consumer protection article for online market deals
- Franchising
- Managing Franchisee Debt—update on new insolvency laws and tips for minimising franchisor financial exposure
- E-commerce
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- International
- DIT announces set of measures to support exports from UK creative industries
- Beyond Brexit—DIT sets out digital trade policy
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC launches call for evidence on GB-EU trade
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—20 September 2021
- Commission puts forward recommendations for WCO reform
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: new guidance from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to support UK internal market functioning, analysis of the judgment in Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain on the due execution of real property documents by a company, the CMA’s new green claims code on environmental claims, new guidance on advertising in-game purchases, and the publication of a list of organisations eligible for UK BCRs by the Information Commissioner’s Office.
