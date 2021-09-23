Commercial weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: new guidance from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to support UK internal market functioning, analysis of the judgment in Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain on the due execution of real property documents by a company, the CMA’s new green claims code on environmental claims, new guidance on advertising in-game purchases, and the publication of a list of organisations eligible for UK BCRs by the Information Commissioner’s Office. or to read the full analysis.