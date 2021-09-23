LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—BEIS and CMA publish guidance to support UK internal market functioning
  • Brexit Bulletin—Government sets out post Brexit agenda
  • Contracts
  • Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
  • Released unlawful means conspiracy claims struck out because of the terms of parties’ settlement agreement (Maranello Rosso Ltd v Lohomij BV and others)
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—22 September 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: new guidance from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to support UK internal market functioning, analysis of the judgment in Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain on the due execution of real property documents by a company, the CMA’s new green claims code on environmental claims, new guidance on advertising in-game purchases, and the publication of a list of organisations eligible for UK BCRs by the Information Commissioner’s Office. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More