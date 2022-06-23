LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—22 June 2022
  • Agency
  • Agents’ Entitlement to Commission in respect of Repeat Transactions (Rigall Arteria Management v Bank Handlowy w Warszawie, Opinion of Advocate General Ćapeta of the European Court of Justice)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Greggs increases claim over coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown losses to £150m
  • Consumer protection
  • BEUC calls for better ADR implementation for consumers
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Pretoria Energy Limited v Blankney Estates Limited which held that a document entitled ‘Heads of Terms of Proposed Agreement’ is not a binding and enforceable contract, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in Get Fresh Cosmetics v Valstybinė vartotojų teisių apsaugos tarnyba considering Article 1 of the Food Imitation Safety Directive and analysis of the impact that the new UK and EU vertical agreement block exemptions and their respective guidance have on restrictions typically seen in franchising agreements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

