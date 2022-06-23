Commercial weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Pretoria Energy Limited v Blankney Estates Limited which held that a document entitled ‘Heads of Terms of Proposed Agreement’ is not a binding and enforceable contract, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in Get Fresh Cosmetics v Valstybinė vartotojų teisių apsaugos tarnyba considering Article 1 of the Food Imitation Safety Directive and analysis of the impact that the new UK and EU vertical agreement block exemptions and their respective guidance have on restrictions typically seen in franchising agreements. or to read the full analysis.