- Commercial weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—22 June 2022
- Agency
- Agents’ Entitlement to Commission in respect of Repeat Transactions (Rigall Arteria Management v Bank Handlowy w Warszawie, Opinion of Advocate General Ćapeta of the European Court of Justice)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Greggs increases claim over coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown losses to £150m
- Consumer protection
- BEUC calls for better ADR implementation for consumers
- TikTok commits to align with EU rules to better protect consumers
- Contracts
- To bind or not to bind? ‘Heads of terms’, ‘subject to contract’ and other phrases in the making of legally binding agreements (Pretoria Energy Limited v Blankney Estates Limited)
- Insolvency Service publishes CIGA 2020 Interim report March 2022
- Knapfield v C.A.R.S Holding Ltd (Company No. 05481676)
- TCLP publishes three new climate clauses
- Data protection
- UK government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
- E-commerce
- Online Safety Bill—are you caught?
- Tech giants to see UK regulator step up prep work over content moderation, official says
- Beta version of digital identity and attributes trust framework published
- Commission publishes strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation
- ACT calls on European Parliament to scrutinise Code of Practice on Disinformation
- European Parliament committee adopts DSA text in anticipation to plenary vote
- Franchising
- What impact do the new block exemptions and their respective guidance have on established market practice for the type of restrictions typically seen in franchising agreements?
- Public Procurement
- GCF publishes summary guide to Public Procurement Bill provisions
- Supply of goods
- The Court of Justice clarifies the EU Food Imitation Safety Directive (Directive 87/357/EEC) in the context of cosmetic products (Get Fresh Cosmetics v Valstybinė vartotojų teisių apsaugos tarnyba)
- Government announces changes for new product conformity markings
- Ukraine conflict
- FCDO updates Russian sanctions guidance insurance and reinsurance prohibition
- Treasury Committee to question officials on effectiveness of the UK’s sanction regime
- International
- British Bare Necessities—The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and the doctrine of necessity
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes letter on government’s response to trade in goods report
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance: 20 June 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court judgment in Pretoria Energy Limited v Blankney Estates Limited which held that a document entitled ‘Heads of Terms of Proposed Agreement’ is not a binding and enforceable contract, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in Get Fresh Cosmetics v Valstybinė vartotojų teisių apsaugos tarnyba considering Article 1 of the Food Imitation Safety Directive and analysis of the impact that the new UK and EU vertical agreement block exemptions and their respective guidance have on restrictions typically seen in franchising agreements.
