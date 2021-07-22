Commercial weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Triple Point Technology v PTT Public Company on liquidated damages clauses, the launch of new consultations by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on reforming competition policy, consumer rights and consumer law enforcement, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on its proposals for a new pro-competition regime for digital markets, the latest ASA rulings, and updates on the Northern Ireland Protocol. or to read the full analysis.