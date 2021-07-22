menu-search
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—government puts forward approach on Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—draft mandate for EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar published
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Restaurant chain claims £16m business interruption loss (Various Eateries v Allianz)
  • Contracts
  • A return to orthodoxy—Supreme Court decides that accrued liquidated damages remain enforceable after termination (Triple Point v PTT)
  • Construing exclusion clauses in context (Acerus v Recipharm)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Triple Point Technology v PTT Public Company on liquidated damages clauses, the launch of new consultations by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on reforming competition policy, consumer rights and consumer law enforcement, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on its proposals for a new pro-competition regime for digital markets, the latest ASA rulings, and updates on the Northern Ireland Protocol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

