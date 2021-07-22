- Commercial weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government puts forward approach on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—draft mandate for EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Restaurant chain claims £16m business interruption loss (Various Eateries v Allianz)
- Contracts
- A return to orthodoxy—Supreme Court decides that accrued liquidated damages remain enforceable after termination (Triple Point v PTT)
- Construing exclusion clauses in context (Acerus v Recipharm)
- Counter-restitution and qualifying benefits (School Facility Management Ltd and others v Governing Body of Christ the King College)
- Entitlement to stage payments and accrued rights on termination (Timberbrook v Grant Leisure)
- Injunction granted restraining a party from pursuing an expert determination (Maypole Dock Ltd v Catalyst Housing Ltd)
- Quality terms in sale contracts—conditions or not? (Galtrade v BPOI)
- Consumer protection
- BEIS publishes research paper on personalised pricing and disclosure
- BEIS launches consultation on reforming competition and consumer law policy
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—21 July 2021
- Coalition of consumer groups, charities and industry bodies calls for paid-for online advertising to be included in Online Safety Bill
- IAB sends open letter opposing the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act
- ASA announces Advertising Codes for mental health issues in advertisements
- E-commerce
- Consultation launched on new pro-competition regime for digital markets
- Commission launches consultation on web accessibility
- Consultation launched on operation of digital identity system
- Intellectual property
- AG’s opinion—Article 17 of DSM Copyright Directive compatible with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (Poland v Parliament and Council)
- Data protection
- ICO releases beta version of AI and data protection risk toolkit
- Beta version of privacy enhancing technologies adoption guide published
- Public procurement
- Stay granted in ‘Hanbury’ procurement judicial review pending decision of the Court of Appeal in ‘Public First’ proceedings (Good Law Project Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Sale and supply of goods
- Law Commission publishes its annual report for 2020–2021
- Market surveillance and compliance regulation becomes fully applicable
- International
- DIT publishes report criticising green protectionism and promoting free trade
- Beyond Brexit—Free trade deal with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway published
- DIT launches consultation on changing the UK trade preferences scheme
- EU Commission recommends the EU joins the Hague Judgments Convention
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Triple Point Technology v PTT Public Company on liquidated damages clauses, the launch of new consultations by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on reforming competition policy, consumer rights and consumer law enforcement, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on its proposals for a new pro-competition regime for digital markets, the latest ASA rulings, and updates on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
