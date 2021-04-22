- Commercial weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—21 April 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- HMRC updates application guidance for SME grant
- Confidential information
- The iniquity defence in claims for misuse of private information (Brake v Guy)
- Contracts
- Court of Appeal decides HMRC’s deceit claim is time barred (IGE USA Investments LTD v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- New green model clauses and model laws published by TCLP
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
- Data protection
- EDPB’s opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR
- Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
- Comment—EU enforcement of Schrems II ruling sparks concerns of ‘de facto’ data localisation
- LIBE urges action on US data transfers and argues Ireland is failing to enforce EU GDPR
- Facebook faces mass action for damages in Irish courts after global dataset leak
- International
- Beyond Brexit—DIT releases guidance on UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—DIT responds to IAC’s eight report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes report scrutinising freeports policy
- Beyond Brexit—UK concludes interim economic partnership agreement with Cameroon
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Serbia Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed
- Weekly roundup of HMRC Post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—19 April 2021
- Supply of goods and services
- European Commission proposes new regulatory framework for AI
- CDEI publishes the first of three blogs on AI assurance
- CDEI publishes blog posts on user needs and variations related to AI assurance
- New cyber security measures to be introduced for smart devices manufacturers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the clash between the European Commission and EU data protection watchdogs over the UK’s fitness for a data adequacy finding, the Court of Appeal’s decision in IGE USA Investments Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners on whether HMRC’s deceit claim was time barred, the EU’s opposition to the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention and the mass action for damages faced by Facebook in the Irish courts after a global dataset leak.
