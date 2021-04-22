Sign-in Help
Commercial weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—21 April 2021
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • HMRC updates application guidance for SME grant
  • Confidential information
  • The iniquity defence in claims for misuse of private information (Brake v Guy)
  • Contracts
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the clash between the European Commission and EU data protection watchdogs over the UK’s fitness for a data adequacy finding, the Court of Appeal’s decision in IGE USA Investments Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners on whether HMRC’s deceit claim was time barred, the EU’s opposition to the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention and the mass action for damages faced by Facebook in the Irish courts after a global dataset leak. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

