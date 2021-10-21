Commercial weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a manifesto from the European Brands Association on the provision of reliable information to consumers in relation to environmental claims, new compliance principles from the Competition and Markets Authority for the automatic renewal of anti-virus contracts with customers and analysis of the ruling in Equitix EEEF Biomass 2 Ltd v Fox which held that a buyer had not breached its duties under a mitigation clause. or to read the full analysis.