Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—20 October 2021
  • AIM publishes manifesto to ensure green and sustainable consumer products
  • Confidential information
  • Prysmian loses trade secrets battle with shipbuilder
  • Consumer protection
  • CMA publishes compliance guidance for auto-renewing antivirus contracts
  • Commission seeks feedback on proposed adapting of civil liability rules
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a manifesto from the European Brands Association on the provision of reliable information to consumers in relation to environmental claims, new compliance principles from the Competition and Markets Authority for the automatic renewal of anti-virus contracts with customers and analysis of the ruling in Equitix EEEF Biomass 2 Ltd v Fox which held that a buyer had not breached its duties under a mitigation clause. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

