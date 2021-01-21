Sign-in Help
Commercial weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EU Goods Sub-Committee calls for evidence on future of trade between UK and EU
  • Waiver for duty on goods—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
  • Brexit bulletin—government publishes policy paper for goods coming to GB from EU
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
  • Intellectual property—post-Brexit transition guidance from Intellectual Property Office
  • UK product safety and metrology—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
  • EDPB issues updated information following end of Brexit transition period
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest Brexit transition guidance, analysis of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance) and analysis of the decision in YJB Port v M&A Pharmachem relating to claims for damages and causation of loss where specific discrete breaches of contract occur in addition to anticipatory repudiatory breaches of contract resulting in early termination. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

