- Commercial weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU Goods Sub-Committee calls for evidence on future of trade between UK and EU
- Waiver for duty on goods—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Brexit bulletin—government publishes policy paper for goods coming to GB from EU
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
- Intellectual property—post-Brexit transition guidance from Intellectual Property Office
- UK product safety and metrology—post-Brexit transition guidance from OPSS
- EDPB issues updated information following end of Brexit transition period
More...
- Nutrition legislation—post-Brexit transition guidance from Department of Health and Social Care
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- Advertising marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—20 January 2021
- Agency
- Barclays not liable for funds stolen by FCA impersonators
- Contracts
- Damages—causation of loss where specific discrete breaches of contract proved (YJB Port v M&A Pharmachem)
- ‘Battle of the forms’ and jurisdiction clauses (TRW v Panasonic)
- BEIS announces PPC amendments to reduce late payments to small companies
- Consumer protection
- CMA opens consultation on algorithms, competition and consumer harm
- Data protection
- EU to start UK data adequacy decision-making process in ‘weeks’, top official says
- New EU approach to data governance under the proposed Data Governance Act
- ICANN releases overview of efforts in relation to GDPR and EPDP
- Intellectual property
- Database right infringement must adversely affect the owner’s substantial investment (CV-Online Latvia)
- Joint authorship in copyright—the importance of evidence (the retrial of Martin v Kogan)
- Public procurement
- Public procurement challenge to direct awards of PPE contracts—permission granted (the Good Law Project; R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Supply of goods
- OPSS to publish weekly reports on unsafe products
- Supplier management
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement’s Northern Irish complexities augur shifting UK supply chains
- UK businesses warn of trade, supply chain disruptions under EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- International
- Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway
- Beyond Brexit—trading with Vietnam from 1 January 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—EUC reports on North Macedonia partnership agreement and Mexico mutual recognition agreement
- WTO—statement by Deputy Director-General addressing calls for WTO reform
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New toolkit
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest Brexit transition guidance, analysis of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance) and analysis of the decision in YJB Port v M&A Pharmachem relating to claims for damages and causation of loss where specific discrete breaches of contract occur in addition to anticipatory repudiatory breaches of contract resulting in early termination.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.