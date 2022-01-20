- Commercial weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing & sponsorship
- Direct marketing rules applicable to inbox advertising (StWL v eprimo)
- ASA issues further sanctions to non-compliant influencers
- ASA rulings—19 January 2022
- HMT announces government plans to strengthen rules on misleading cryptoasset promotions
- Consumer protection
- CMA commences review of environmental claims made in fashion retail sector
- Contracts
More...
- Russian Supreme Court says international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause (JSC Uraltransmash v PESA)
- Keeping your options open: construction and rectification of the termination provisions in a property option (Retirement Villages Developments Ltd v Punch Partnership (PTL) Ltd)
- Claim for payment fails where claimants carried out works at their own risk (Hirst v Dunbar)
- Tuke v Hood [2022] EWCA Civ 23
- Data protection
- UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
- DCMS publishes 2022 cyber security incentives and regulation review
- EDPB announces outcome of January 2022 plenary
- GlobalWitness poll reveals majority of SMEs in Europe are uncomfortable with Google and Facebook’s power
- DCMS publishes analysis of AI activity in UK businesses
- E-commerce
- Tech platforms face new UK Parliament push to toughen online safety law
- Intellectual property
- Morality clauses in the era of social media scandals—what brands should know
- Public procurement
- PPE procurement ‘VIP lane’ breached obligation of equal treatment under the Public Contracts Regulations: R (Good Law Project and Every Doctor) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- R (on the application of Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office
- Sale and supply of goods
- Liability for general average and incorporation of charterparty war risks terms in bills of lading (Herculito Maritime Ltd v Gunvor—The ‘M/V POLAR’)
- Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets LLP [2022] EWHC 88 (Comm)
- GCA launches 2022 annual survey on designated retailers
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—17 January 2022
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes 'One year on—Trade in goods between GB and EU' report
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Justice decision in StWL v eprimo that direct marketing rules are applicable to inbox advertising, analysis of the court’s judgment in Retirement Villages Developments Ltd v Punch Partnership considering the construction and rectification of the termination provisions in a property option, analysis of the judgment in JSC Uraltransmash v PESA in which the Russian Supreme Court rules international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause, news of the Court of Appeal judgment in Tuke v Hood 2022 which held that a ‘fraudster’ was not liable to obtain credit for the ‘time value’ of the money owed to the victim and analysis of the Court of Appeal decision in Herculito Maritime v Gunvor holding that the bills of lading did not exclude liability on the part of Cargo Interests to pay their share of the GA.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.