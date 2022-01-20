Commercial weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Justice decision in StWL v eprimo that direct marketing rules are applicable to inbox advertising, analysis of the court’s judgment in Retirement Villages Developments Ltd v Punch Partnership considering the construction and rectification of the termination provisions in a property option, analysis of the judgment in JSC Uraltransmash v PESA in which the Russian Supreme Court rules international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause, news of the Court of Appeal judgment in Tuke v Hood 2022 which held that a ‘fraudster’ was not liable to obtain credit for the ‘time value’ of the money owed to the victim and analysis of the Court of Appeal decision in Herculito Maritime v Gunvor holding that the bills of lading did not exclude liability on the part of Cargo Interests to pay their share of the GA. or to read the full analysis.