Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Comment—tech platforms jump to beef up children’s data protection before UK gives them a push
  • The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
  • UK plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and new Information Commissioner
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—1 September 2021
  • International
  • Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—31 August 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the new measures proposed by social media companies to better protect children online, discussion of the draft UK Standard Contractual Clauses for international transfers, an announcement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport about its post-Brexit global data plans and the latest rulings from the Advertising Standards Agency. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

