Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Commercial weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • Government rests hope of tackling fraud on advertising programme
  • ASA rulings—1 December 2021
  • ASA investigating crypto-asset ads as 'red alert' priority issue
  • ‘Inbox advertising’ constitutes direct marketing and requires prior consent under the ePrivacy Directive
  • ASA to introduce stricter rules for cosmetic intervention adverts
  • Commissioner’s Opinion on novel adtech published
  • European Commission proposes new political transparency advertising rules
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG dismissing the seller’s appeal against the decision to grant a summary judgment in favour of the purchasers claim for the repayment of an advance, an analysis of the obligations and responsibilities for lawyers following the royal assent of the Environment Act 2021, and analysis of the new public procurement thresholds to apply from 1 January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

