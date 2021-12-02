- Commercial weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Government rests hope of tackling fraud on advertising programme
- ASA rulings—1 December 2021
- ASA investigating crypto-asset ads as 'red alert' priority issue
- ‘Inbox advertising’ constitutes direct marketing and requires prior consent under the ePrivacy Directive
- ASA to introduce stricter rules for cosmetic intervention adverts
- Commissioner’s Opinion on novel adtech published
- European Commission proposes new political transparency advertising rules
- Contracts
- Construction—Repayment of advance in force majeure circumstances (Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG)
- Breach of contract—Termination (Damavand Media Ltd v DMA Media Ltd)
- Breach of contract—Damages (Neath Port Talbot (Recycling) Ltd v James Heys & Sons Ltd)
- Law Commission to review the AA 1996
- E-commerce
- CMA hosts G7 Digital Competition Enforcers Summit to increase co-operation
- Creative and cultural sectors joint letter raises Digital Services Act concerns
- Law Commission to start work on emerging technology and conflicts of law review
- Council agrees to proposal on enhancing competition within digital sphere
- Council of the European Union agrees position on the Digital Services Act
- Law Commission concludes that the law of England & Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts
- Data protection
- CMA consults on accepting Google’s modified commitments on Privacy Sandbox
- International
- Beyond Brexit—Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on UK Single Trade Window
- Beyond Brexit—DIT announces the start of the UK-Norway trade deal
- Public procurement
- New year, new public procurement thresholds
- Procurement Policy Note provides revised guidance on requirements to publish on Contracts Finder
- Supplier management
- Environment Act 2021 becomes law
- New Environment Act demands more diligence in supply chains
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG dismissing the seller’s appeal against the decision to grant a summary judgment in favour of the purchasers claim for the repayment of an advance, an analysis of the obligations and responsibilities for lawyers following the royal assent of the Environment Act 2021, and analysis of the new public procurement thresholds to apply from 1 January 2022.
