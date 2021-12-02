Commercial weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG dismissing the seller’s appeal against the decision to grant a summary judgment in favour of the purchasers claim for the repayment of an advance, an analysis of the obligations and responsibilities for lawyers following the royal assent of the Environment Act 2021, and analysis of the new public procurement thresholds to apply from 1 January 2022. or to read the full analysis.