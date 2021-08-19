Commercial weekly highlights—19 August 2021

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal in Pakistan International Airline Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd (economic duress), analysis of the decision in Draeger v London Fire Commissioner (automatic suspension maintained pending expedited trial of procurement challenge) and proposed stricter rules on reselling tickets online by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1) offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2) an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3) administering an oath etc
Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a
Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost
Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.