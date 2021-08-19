menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Supreme Court dismisses Times Travel (UK) Ltd’s lawful act economic duress appeal (Pakistan International Airline Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd)
  • Exploring the Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
  • Public procurement
  • Public procurement—TCC maintains automatic suspension pending expedited trial (Draeger v London Fire Commissioner)
  • Consumer protection
  • Finance company liable in damages for supplier’s misrepresentation
  • CMA proposes stricter rules for reselling tickets on online platforms
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal in Pakistan International Airline Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd (economic duress), analysis of the decision in Draeger v London Fire Commissioner (automatic suspension maintained pending expedited trial of procurement challenge) and proposed stricter rules on reselling tickets online by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More