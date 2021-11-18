- Commercial weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—17 November 2021
- Meta to remove detailed targeting options relating to sensitive topics
- Contracts
- Reasonable endeavours, agreement to agree and good faith (Brooke Homes (Bicester) Limited v Portfolio Property Partners Limited)
- PE fund loses application to claim £10m from fertility clinic
- Data protection
- Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
- Data-reliant companies shielded from legislative route to UK mass data protection claims
- TikTok to see UK child data protection claim go ahead despite Google ruling
- Government outlines plans to boost cybersecurity of digital supply chains
- E-commerce
- Votes on Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act edge closer
- Intellectual property
- EUIPO paper looks at counteracting misuse of payment services by IP infringers
- International
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—15 November 2021
- Australia, Japan and Singapore to issue statement on e-commerce agreement
- WTO sees MC12 as a chance for the institution to ‘move forward and stay relevant’
- Public procurement
- Below threshold procurement challenge dismissed by summary judgment (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan UHB)
- Welsh Government considers procurement centre of excellence
- Welsh Government publishes update on eProcurement news
- Sale and supply of goods
- Sale of goods where title retained and quality disputed (Readie v Geo)
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Goods published
- OPSS publishes consultation outcome for UK product safety review
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the Supreme Court decision in Lloyd v Google LLC regarding representative claims for data protection breaches, an analysis of the High Court decision in Readie v Geo that summary judgment may be granted when there is a payment-in-full clause even if the goods may not meet the contractual specification, the publication of the outcome of the consultation held by the Office for Product Safety and Standards as part of the UK product safety review, and the latest ASA rulings.
