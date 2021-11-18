LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the Supreme Court decision in Lloyd v Google LLC regarding representative claims for data protection breaches, an analysis of the High Court decision in Readie v Geo that summary judgment may be granted when there is a payment-in-full clause even if the goods may not meet the contractual specification, the publication of the outcome of the consultation held by the Office for Product Safety and Standards as part of the UK product safety review, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

