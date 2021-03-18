Sign-in Help
Commercial weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
  • HMRC announces Brexit support fund for SMEs is now open
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FCA coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case—list of affected policies
  • Sale and supply of goods
  • BEIS announces £88.7m investment for aerospace manufacturing
  • OPSS launches consultation on modernising product safety laws
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the European Commission’s formal notice to the UK for breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) report on protecting consumers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a consultation by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) on modernising product safety laws, the launch of the modern slavery statement registry, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

