- Commercial weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
- HMRC announces Brexit support fund for SMEs is now open
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case—list of affected policies
- Sale and supply of goods
- BEIS announces £88.7m investment for aerospace manufacturing
- OPSS launches consultation on modernising product safety laws
- Ofcom launches review of postal regulation
- Supplier management
- Home Office launches modern slavery statement registry
- MEPs agree due diligence obligations on human rights and environmental harm
- Public procurement
- European Commission releases guidance to fight collusion in public procurement
- Data protection
- Court of Justice of the European Union limits conditions for retention of electronic communications in criminal investigations (H.K. v Prokuratuur)
- EDPB publishes 2021–2022 work programme
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—17 March 2021
- E-commerce
- European Parliament publishes press release on effects of geo-blocking rules
- BEREC releases opinion on DMA scope and approach
- MEPs vote for increased cooperation in digital trading taxation
- Consumer protection
- CMA publishes research on protecting consumers during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- London Trading Standards reports widespread malpractice on mail forwarding
- International
- DIT publishes details of tariff duty suspensions consultation outcome
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes details of latest FTA negotiations with Australia
- Beyond Brexit—ONS highlights UK trade deficit for January 2021
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes sixth report scrutinising international treaties
- Brexit Bulletin—government delays introduction of full border controls for EU imports until 2022
- Movement of goods—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Import, export and customs for businesses—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a look at the European Commission’s formal notice to the UK for breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) report on protecting consumers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a consultation by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) on modernising product safety laws, the launch of the modern slavery statement registry, and the latest ASA rulings.
